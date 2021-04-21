Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 26,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,184. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

