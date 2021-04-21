Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $590.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.90 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

COLD stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

