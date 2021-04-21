Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,843. The company has a market cap of $836.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

