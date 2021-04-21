Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

