Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $759.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $771.70 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,197,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

