Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post sales of $3.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $3,324,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

