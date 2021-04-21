Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.70). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,135 shares of company stock worth $6,193,312. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.