Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 256,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

