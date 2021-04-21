Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Medpace posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

MEDP opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,718 shares of company stock worth $12,619,834. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.