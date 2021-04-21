Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.37) and the highest is ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($9.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

