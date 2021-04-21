Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $955.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

