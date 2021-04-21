Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

