Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 20th (GEL, GIB, GLTO, GTLS, HBIO, HJLI, HLF, HVT, HWM, IAG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 20th:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

