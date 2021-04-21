Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.12 million and the lowest is $34.71 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

