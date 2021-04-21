Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.