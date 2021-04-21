Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $20.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $94.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CTMX stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 78.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

