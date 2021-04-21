Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce $297.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.92 million to $356.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.