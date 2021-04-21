Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce sales of $90.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.21 million and the highest is $94.26 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $82.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $331.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

