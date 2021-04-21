Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

