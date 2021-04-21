Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

OLK opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

