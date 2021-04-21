Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 21st (ABT, ACCD, ACRS, ADM, AFTPF, ALV, AMD, AMWL, ARVN, AVASF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 21st:

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Atlantic Securities issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR). They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

