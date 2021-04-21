Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE:COP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 662,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 49,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

