Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ORIX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

IX opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 163.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.