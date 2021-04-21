Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ADZN, ATO, BN, CA, CERV, CHD, CIA, CLX, CNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$160.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$143.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$16.75.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €166.00 ($195.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €550.00 ($647.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £104.60 ($136.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$39.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) was given a $5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $625.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $140.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.60 ($14.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

