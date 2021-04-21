Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

