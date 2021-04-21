Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWI. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

