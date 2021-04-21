Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

