Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

USB stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

