Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (AAPL, BECN, BIDU, BNL, BV, BWA, CAPL, CBD, CBRL, CCK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CL King.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $840.00.
Kering (EPA:KER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $184.00 price target on the stock.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $208.00.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.
PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $169.00 price target on the stock.
