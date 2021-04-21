Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (AAPL, BECN, BIDU, BNL, BV, BWA, CAPL, CBD, CBRL, CCK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $325.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CL King.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $840.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $208.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $169.00 price target on the stock.

