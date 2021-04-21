Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) recently:

4/20/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/16/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – adidas was given a new €361.00 ($424.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – adidas was given a new €358.00 ($421.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €269.10 ($316.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €278.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €281.17. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

