Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

4/16/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company's lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. "

NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 1,447,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

