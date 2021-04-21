Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

4/20/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

4/20/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

4/1/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores due to the pandemic-led disruptions. Apparently, revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. In fact, revenues declined across all the regions, except for the Greater China. Nonetheless, the top and bottom line improved year over year in third quarter, while earnings beat estimates for the third time. Impressively, digital sales of the NIKE brand improved double digits across North America, Greater China, and APLA along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Despite the uncertainty regarding the impacts of the pandemic, management is confident of its earlier-stated fiscal 2021 view. It continues to anticipate low to mid-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2021.”

3/21/2021 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – NIKE was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – NIKE was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry in the past year. It received a boost following the solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with both top and earnings improving year over year. Results gained from strength in the digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double digits across EMEA, Greater China and APLA along with triple-digit growth in North America. Moreover, it started the holiday season on a strong note with record online sales during the Black Friday week. Management expects sequential growth during the fiscal third quarter. However, it is witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores. Higher restructuring costs and continued investments in digital capabilities also acted as headwinds. SG&A expenses are envisioned to grow in low-single digit in fiscal 2021.”

3/16/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.