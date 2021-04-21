Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Citigroup (C)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently:

4/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

C stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

