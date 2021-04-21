Analyzing Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 3 2 0 2.17 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 13.83% 13.40% 1.12% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.35 billion 1.04 $1.06 billion $0.82 6.88 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.26 $6.47 billion $2.68 25.62

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,350 offices; 9,448 ATMs; and 2,297 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (MÃ©xico), S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

