Analyzing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.95%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.74 $16.20 million $1.28 12.70 Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.93 $26.28 million $2.25 17.33

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95% Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Shore Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.