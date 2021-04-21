Analyzing The Kroger (NYSE:KR) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

84.6% of The Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kesko Oyj and The Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Kroger 3 14 2 0 1.95

The Kroger has a consensus target price of $34.42, indicating a potential downside of 8.84%. Given The Kroger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Kroger is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and The Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kesko Oyj and The Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.23 $1.66 billion $2.20 17.16

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Summary

The Kroger beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland. Its Building and Technical Trade segment engages in the retail, wholesale, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and electrical and HEPAC products, as well as trades in leisure goods. This segment operates approximately 562 stores through K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, K-Senukai, OMA, and Onninen names, as well as leisure goods trade chains through Intersport, Budget Sport, The Athlete's Foot, and KookenkÃ¤ names in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus; and online stores. The company's Car Trade segment imports and markets Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles in Finland; and SEAT cars in Estonia and Latvia. It is also involved in car retailing activities; and the provision of servicing and after-sales services at its 17 retail outlets in Finland. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.