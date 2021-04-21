Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 2,001 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $12,666.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,030.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44.

Shares of MDLY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 172,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,134. Medley Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

