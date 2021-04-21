Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Up 2%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.56. 137,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 176,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,093.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

