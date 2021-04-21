Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APF stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,427. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market capitalization of £283.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.55.

APF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

