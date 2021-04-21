Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133 ($1.74). 620,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £283.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

