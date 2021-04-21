Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $67.31

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.31, but opened at $68.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 9,816 shares changing hands.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.