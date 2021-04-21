Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $67.31

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.31, but opened at $68.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 9,816 shares changing hands.
BUD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
