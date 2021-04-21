Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.