Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

