Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
