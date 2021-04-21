Anoncoin (ANC) Trading Up 186.1% Over Last 7 Days

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $224,610.79 and $13.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 186.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

