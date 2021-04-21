AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Hits $0.14

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $320,619.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.