Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.