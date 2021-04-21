Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

