Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,877,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Antero Resources worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

