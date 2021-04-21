Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Anthem stock opened at $381.88 on Wednesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
