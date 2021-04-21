Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Anthem stock opened at $381.88 on Wednesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

