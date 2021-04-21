Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Down 1.9%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

AOZOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

